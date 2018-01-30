Register
04:17 GMT +330 January 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    House Intelligence Committee Chairman Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif. speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, Sept. 10, 2015

    US House Intel Committee Will Release FBI Anti-Trump Memo

    © AP Photo/ Pablo Martinez Monsivais
    US
    Get short URL
    2110

    Late Monday evening the United States House Intelligence Committee voted in favor of releasing a memo by Republican Rep. Devin Nunes that allegedly shows how the FBI abused its powers and demonstrated bias during its investigation into connections between the Trump campaign and Russia.

    US President Donald Trump had called for the memo to be declassified. "Today this committee voted to put the president's personal interest, perhaps their own political interest, above the national interest," Congressman Adam Schiff (D-CA) told reporters after the announcement.

    ​The memo purports to show that the FBI has a clear anti-Trump bias. When the US Justice Department urged lawmakers last week not to release the memo while Trump was in Switzerland for the World Economic Forum, the president fumed in anger, Bloomberg reported. 

    The Justice Department warned that revealing the memo might give away "sources and methods" used by the US to collect classified information. "Usually it's about keeping the American public in the dark, and not about protect the US or the American public from foreign enemies as is the claim… those who don't want it out, don't want it out because it will hurt them politically, not because it has any particular national security significance," professor Dan Kovalik of the University of Pittsburg School of Law told Sputnik Radio's Loud & Clear on Monday.

    ​Some reports indicate the memo shows that the FBI used the inflammatory and almost-entirely unverified dossier compiled by Christopher Steele as a basis for expanding surveillance against targets related to Trump under the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA).

    Now that the committee voted to make the memo public, Trump has five days to formally decide whether it should be made public.

    ​The House committee conducted a separate vote in which it was decided a Democrat-composed memo countering Nunes' memo would not be released. 

    A view of the White House in Washington, DC.
    © AFP 2018/ BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI
    Insider? White House Employees Reportedly Provided Materials on Trump Wiretapping to Nunes

    As recently as January 23, Trump tweeted, "Where are the 50,000 important text messages between FBI lovers Lisa Page and Peter Strzok?" Both worked for Robert Mueller's special counsel probe, which is investigating claims of collusion with Russia, at one point, and also reportedly engaged in an extramarital affair.

    Strozk was also part of the FBI investigation into Hillary Clinton's emails during the 2016 election. Conservatives have argued Strozk's anti-Trump bias, highlighted in text conversations, shows the FBI probe into Clinton was corrupt on some level, an argument that dates back to when Bill Clinton met with then-US Attorney General Loretta Lynch on a tarmac in Arizona. As head of the Justice Department, Lynch technically oversaw the FBI probe into Clinton's servers. The secret tarmac meeting created a perception that the DOJ's case against Clinton was never going to go very far. 

    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Mask Extravaganza: Iconic Venice Carnival Kicks Off
    Mask Extravaganza: Iconic Venice Carnival Kicks Off
    Coincidence?
    Coincidence?
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok