Register
22:05 GMT +329 January 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Daesh terrorists pass by a convoy in Tel Abyad, northeast Syria (File)

    Only Matter of Time Before Daesh Launches Chemical Attacks in West - DHS Chief

    © AP Photo/ Militant website
    US
    Get short URL
    0 01

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The Desh terrorist group (banned in Russia) has already used chemical weapons in both Syria and Iraq and are planning to use them in future attacks in the West, US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen said in a speech at the Woodrow Wilson Center on Monday.

    "ISIS [Daesh] has used chemical weapons on the battlefield in Syria and Iraq… are seeking to develop chemical weapons as well," Nielsen said. "It is only a matter of time before they try to organize these methods into Western attacks."

    America First

    Nielsen underlined that the Trump administration was going to intensify the vetting of all refugees admitted to the United States from countries with serious terrorist problems.

    READ MORE: Tillerson: US Holds Russia Responsible for Chemical Weapons in Syria

    "I am announcing security upgrades to the… refugees program," she said. "We will be rolling out new security measures for applicants from high risk countries. These changes will help us better assess legitimate refugees."

    The official explained that the US government had to do more to keep dangerous individuals out of the United States in the first place.

    Accusations Against Russia, Syria and Paris Meeting

    Despite the US accusations against Russia of alleged covering up chemical weapons use in Syria, Nielsen's stance repeats the concerns voiced by the Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on January 18, during a UN Security Council meeting on non-proliferation of nuclear weapons.

    Lavrov pointed to a growing threat of 'chemical' terrorism in the Middle East, referring to Iraq and Syria and blaming some countries for turning a blind eye to the growing threat. 

    READ MORE: Russian FM Points to Real Risks of Chemical Terrorism Spreading Outside Mid East

    Nielsen's statement comes in wake of January 23 Paris meeting of the so-called International Partnership Against Impunity for the Use of Chemical Weapons. Russia and China did not take participate among 24 countries, as they weren't invited. The attendees of the meeting accused Damascus of being responsible for chemical attacks in Syria and Moscow of trying to cover up the alleged crimes of Syrian government troops. Russia has repeatedly refuted the allegations, saying that such accusations are aimed at discrediting the Syrian government.

    Supporting this position, the Russian Defense Ministry specified that Washington had ignored the fact that terrorists have been using chemical warfare agents against Syrian government forces and civilians.

    READ MORE: Moscow Accuses US of Deliberately Delaying Scrapping Own Chemical Weapons

    Tags:
    chemical weapons, Daesh, United States, Russia, Syria
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Mask Extravaganza: Iconic Venice Carnival Kicks Off
    Mask Extravaganza: Iconic Venice Carnival Kicks Off
    Coincidence?
    Coincidence?
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok