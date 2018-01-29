US Mulls Building Nationalized 5G Network as Protection From China - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Security officials in the administration of US President Donald Trump are considering the possibility of creating a nationalized 5G mobile network within three years to guard the country against China’s threat, Axios news outlet reported in the early hours of Monday citing documents it had obtained.

A PowerPoint presentation and a memo, allegedly produced by a senior US National Security Council official, indicate two ways of putting these aspirations into practice. The first, and the more effective option, according to a source familiar with the documents drafting, cited by the outlet, requires the US government to pay for building a single network, which would practically constitute nationalization of historically private infrastructure.

The second option envisages that wireless providers will build their own 5G networks that compete with one another.

Such measures are needed to counter the technological dominance of China in the manufacture and operation of network infrastructure, the memo says. The document, designating Beijing as "the dominant malicious actor in the Information domain," argues that such actions would also contribute to protecting US economic and cyber security from China’s threats.

Apart from countering China, the strong 5G network would allow secure development of new technologies such as self-driving cars and virtual reality, the document pointed out.

A debate in the Trump administration on the ways of building and funding such network, as well as the reaction from the industry, may be expected in the coming six to eight months, the news outlet suggested.

When unveiling the fresh US National Security Agency in December, Trump mentioned the deployment of a secure 5G Internet capability nationwide as one of its priorities.