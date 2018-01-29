US Mulls Building Nationalized 5G Network as Protection From China - Reports

A PowerPoint presentation and a memo, allegedly produced by a senior US National Security Council official, indicate two ways of putting these aspirations into practice. The first, and the more effective option, according to a source familiar with the documents drafting, cited by the outlet, requires the US government to pay for building a single network, which would practically constitute nationalization of historically private infrastructure.
The second option envisages that wireless providers will build their own 5G networks that compete with one another.
READ MORE: Nip It in the Bud: US Opens New Front in Trade War With China
Apart from countering China, the strong 5G network would allow secure development of new technologies such as self-driving cars and virtual reality, the document pointed out.
When unveiling the fresh US National Security Agency in December, Trump mentioned the deployment of a secure 5G Internet capability nationwide as one of its priorities.
