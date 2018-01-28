Double Trouble: Twitter-Quake When Trump Says He's Not Feminist, Has Go at Jay-Z

A tweet by British journalist Piers Morgan, to whom US President Donald Trump allegedly revealed that he is not a feminist, sparked a lot of sarcasm among social media users. Trump's response to rapper Jay-Z calling his presidency "disappointing" added fuel to the fire.

British journalist Piers Morgan revealed details of his recent interview with Donald Trump in his Twitter account.

In particular, he apparently considered it especially important to inform internet users about the "sensational" fact that the US president is not a feminist.

In an attempt to make his tweet catchy, Morgan provided it with a caption: "BREAKING NEWS."

The post went viral, with internet users reacting to it mostly with sarcasm, noting that Trump has given people little reason to believe that he could somehow be associated with the feminist movement.

Another comment that set Twitter on fire was made by the US president himself. His remark came as a response to the recent statement made by American rapper Jay-Z, who assessed Trump's presidency as "disappointing" in an interview with CNN on Saturday.

"Yes, it's disappointing and hurtful. Everyone feels anger. After the anger, it's really hurtful because he's like looking down on a whole population of people," Jay-Z said.

On Sunday, Donald Trump responded to the rapper's statement.

Social media users were quick to react to his post.

According to official data, African American unemployment went down to 6.8%, reaching an all-time low, in December 2017. However, some experts argued that credit should rather go to the Obama administration, as the unemployment started to "decline dramatically on Barack Obama's watch," according to FRED economic data.