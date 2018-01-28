Shooting at Car Wash in US Pennsylvania: Five Killed, One Injured - Reports

According to the WPXI TV station, the incident took place at about 3 a.m. local time at the Ed's Car Wash in Melcroft, 53 miles southeast of Pittsburgh.
There is no information whether the shooter is still at large or was killed, but local police services said there was no threat to the public.
We're on the scene of a mass shooting in the small town of Melcroft, Fayette County. State Police confirm multiple people have been shot to death at a car wash. And the suspect may be one of them. A live report in minutes on Channel 11 Morning News. pic.twitter.com/JxrVhh3xVp— Lori Houy (@WPXI_Lori) 28 января 2018 г.
A motive behind the shooting is being investigated.
