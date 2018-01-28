Register
12:25 GMT +328 January 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    LIVE:
    US President Donald Trump refers to amounts of temperature change as he announces his decision that the United States will withdraw from the landmark Paris Climate Agreement, in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, US, June 1, 2017.

    Make Our Planet Great Again: Trump Casts Doubt on Climate Change Facts

    © REUTERS/ Joshua Roberts
    US
    Get short URL
    121

    The US President had previously announced that America could “conceivably” reenter the Paris climate agreement, as he felt “very strongly about the environment.”

    While expressing his own views on climate change and global warming, Donald Trump at the same time questioned some of the major scientific pillars. In an interview with Piers Morgan, the US president explained how he perceived the very existence of climate change, which in fact appeared to contravene  widespread scientific consensus.

    “There is a cooling, and there’s a heating. I mean, look, it used to not be climate change, it used to be global warming. That wasn’t working too well because it was getting too cold all over the place,” he said.

    Despite being related and sometimes used interchangeably, the terms “global warming” and “climate change” technically refer to two different things. While the former applies to the long-term trend of rising average global temperatures, the latter is a broader term that reflects the changes occurring due to carbon pollution, such as changing rain and snow patterns, for instance.

    The opinion that recent global warming is human-induced is shared by 90%-100% of published climate scientists according to a paper-study “Consensus on consensus: a synthesis of consensus estimates on human-caused global warming.”

    Trump seems to share the views of climate change sceptics who believe that global warming has stopped. He has repeatedly tweeted his climate change denial long before he became President of the United States:

    “The ice caps were going to melt, they were going to be gone by now, but now they’re setting records. They’re at a record level,” Trump proceeded to say.

    However, data suggests that global surface temperatures in 2017 were the second hottest since 1880, according to a survey by scientists with NASA’s Goddard Institute for Space Studies. Another analysis by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration concluded that 2017 was the third-warmest year on record.

    As for Trump’s “record level,” NASA did report record lows in sea ice extent in both the Arctic and the Antarctic, and it’s definitely not the level the US President was talking about.

    READ MORE: Trump's 'America First' Policy Increases Risk of Climate Change, War — Report

    In August 2017, Walt Meier, a sea ice scientist at Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland, said that “it is tempting to say that the record low we are seeing this year is global warming finally catching up with Antarctica.” But to be fair, he added that the researchers at NASA would need “to have several more years of data to be able to say there has been a significant change in the trend.”

    When replying to Morgan’s question about the Paris climate agreement, which Trump withdrew from after his inauguration, the current occupant of the White House said he would consider going back only if there was a good deal for the United States.

    “If somebody said go back into the Paris accord, it would have to be a completely different deal because we had a horrible deal. As usual, they took advantage of the US. Would I go back in? Yeah, I’d go back in … but it’s got to be a good deal for the US.”

    He had previously said that the Paris agreement was unfair to the United States as it imposed penalties and hurt US businesses, giving advantages to other countries such as China.

    The Paris agreement was created within the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, ratified by 170 countries out of the 197 parties to the convention. The climate deal, which came into force in November 2016, took aim at keeping the increase in average global temperature at below 2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels by reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

    Tags:
    Global Warming, Paris Climate Agreement, climate change, Donald Trump, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Sex Scandals and Politics
    Sex Scandals and Politics
    Coincidence?
    Coincidence?
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok