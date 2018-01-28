Register
08:16 GMT +328 January 2018
    President Donald Trump listens as he is introduced to deliver a speech to the World Economic Forum, Friday, Jan. 26, 2018, in Davos

    Trump Urges 'Decisive Action' Against Taliban After Deadly Attack in Kabul

    © AP Photo/ Evan Vucci
    US
    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump on Sunday condemned the deadly terror attack in Afghanistan's capital of Kabul and expressed Washington's commitment to contributing to security in the Middle Eastern country.

    On Saturday, a blast occurred in the diplomatic quarter of Kabul, where foreign embassies and many government buildings are located. As a result of the blast, many buildings in the vicinity have been damaged, with windows blown out. According to media reports, at least 95 people were killed, while over 150 others were injured in the attack. Taliban terror group reportedly claimed responsibility for the blast.

    People assist an injured man after a blast in Kabul, Afghanistan January 27, 2018
    © REUTERS/ Mohammad Ismail
    At Least 40 Killed, 140 Wounded in Huge Explosion in Kabul - Reports (PHOTO, VIDEO)
    "I condemn the despicable car bombing attack in Kabul today that has left scores of innocent civilians dead and hundreds injured. This murderous attack renews our resolve and that of our Afghan partners… The United States is committed to a secure Afghanistan that is free from terrorists who would target Americans, our allies, and anyone who does not share their wicked ideology," Trump said in a statement, shared with Sputnik.

    Cruelty of the Taliban terror group will not prevail, the US president pointed out. "Now, all countries should take decisive action against the Taliban and the terrorist infrastructure that supports them," Trump urged.

    Earlier, Trump has announced increase in military deployments in the country. In 2017, the US military doubled the amount of bombs dropped in Afghanistan over the previous two years, according to the new data released by the Pentagon.

