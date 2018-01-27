UN Ambassador Nikki Haley Calls Rumors of Affair With Trump 'Disgusting'

46-year-old Nikki Haley, who has been married for 20 years and has two children, has also denied previous allegations of Trump’s sexual misconduct towards other women.

The US ambassador to the United Nations has resolutely denied rumors of an affair with President Trump, calling the insinuations “disgusting” and “highly offensive.”

It all started when Michael Wolff, the author of the tell-all book “Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House,” which the US President described as a “fiction,” claimed that Trump was having a romance with a mystery woman in the White House.

"You just have to read between the lines," he said in an interview on HBO’s Real Time. "Now that I’ve told you, when you hit that paragraph, you’ll say bingo."

People soon singled out a paragraph that mentioned Haley and the rumor started spreading.

“The president had been spending a notable amount of private time with Haley on Air Force One and was seen to be grooming her for a national political future,” the passage read.

In an interview with Politico, Haley proceeded to say that Wolff’s allegation was “absolutely not true,” and that he included a factual mistake when he wrote that.

“I have literally been on Air Force One once and there were several people in the room when I was there,” Haley said.

Earlier in January media uncovered an interview by an ex-porn star, whose stage name is Stormy Daniels, who claimed she had an affair with Donald Trump shortly after he married Melania Trump. The Wall Street Journal has alleged that President Trump had paid for her silence. His lawyer and the adult film actress herself denied the report.