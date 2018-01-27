Register
09:06 GMT +327 January 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    U.S. President Donald Trump answers a question during a joint news conference with Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg at the White House in Washington, U.S., January 10, 2018

    Two US States Sue Trump to Recover Health Funding Worth $1Bln

    © REUTERS/ Carlos Barria/File Photo
    US
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Minnesota and New York have sued the Trump administration to recover $1 billion worth of health funding to provide affordable basic health care plans.

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The US states of Minnesota and New York have brought a lawsuit against the Trump Administration in an attempt to recover $1 billion in federal funds they say have been illegally cut off and that are due to them for providing low cost, basic health care plans (BHPs) under the terms of the Affordable Health Care Act, New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman said in a press release.

    ""The lawsuit, which was filed today by Attorney General Schneiderman and Minnesota Attorney General Lori Swanson in the US District Court for the Southern District of New York, details how the US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) – without adequate justification and in disregard of lawful procedure – withheld legally-required funding [of over $1 billion] owed to New York and Minnesota to operate their BHPs," the release said on Friday.

    New York and Minnesota are the only US states that operate BHPs, which provide health insurance to more than 800,000 people, the release added.

    U.S. President Donald Trump participates in a strength vial test accompanied by Corning Pharmaceutical Glass Chairman and CEO Wendell Weeks during a Made in America event on pharmaceutical glass manufacturing, at the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, U.S., July 20, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Carlos Barria
    'Fit For Duty': White House Physician Sees No Concerns About Trump's Health
    The New York's BHP, known as the Essential Plan, covers 700,000 low-income New York residents, the release said. The state-sponsored program is a creature of the Affordable Care Act, receiving, and depending upon, most of its funding from the federal government.

    "Despite New York’s tremendous success in implementing this federally-created program, in December 2017 HHS abruptly determined that it would cut off 25 percent of the federal funding owed to New York to operate the Essential Plan — a loss of over $1 billion in mandatory federal funding over just one year," the release said.

    HHS at the same time also cut off BHP funding for Minnesota on the bases of "the same flawed procedures and inadequate justifications," it added.

    The lawsuit challenges the federal funding cuts, "as well as its failure to respond to, and consequently its failure to adopt, the states’ reasonable alternative funding proposals," the release said. The two states are seeking the restoration of funding from HHS.

    Minnesota's Swanson said in the release that her state stands to lose "hundreds of millions of dollars" in federal funds in the coming years.

    Related:

    US Charges Over 400 Medical Professionals With Healthcare Fraud
    Trump Projects US Congress to Pass Healthcare Bill Before Summer Vacation
    Trump Adviser Confident US Healthcare Bill to Be on President's Desk This Summer
    US Senate Democrats Plan Nationwide Protests Against Republican Healthcare Plan
    Poll: Almost Half of US Voters See Republican Healthcare Bill as Political Stunt
    US Democrats Still More Confident in Healthcare Than Republicans - Poll
    Tags:
    healthcare, Donald Trump, United States, Minnesota, New York State
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures (January 20-26)
    This Week in Pictures (January 20-26)
    Hide-and-Seek Game
    Hide-and-Seek Game
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok