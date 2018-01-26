'No Challenge is to Great': White House And State Department in Gaffes

US State Department Spokesperson Heather Nauert’s incorrect reference to the People’s Protection Units (YPG) as to the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), which is considered to be a terrorist group by both Ankara and Washington, prompted Sputnik to recall other awkward statements made by press secretaries of the White House and State Department.

’Psaking’: From Gas Supplies to Carousel Voting

Remarks made by former US Department of State spokesperson Jen Psaki gave rise to a new buzzword, “Psaking,” which means saying something stupid which even the person saying it does not understand. Psaki, who appeared to be a “trend-setter” in a relentless journey of gaffes in the White House and State Department, never stopped surprising reporters and viewers across the globe.

Psaki, who has a “brilliant” knowledge of geography, made the outrageous statement that Western Europe sells natural gas to Russia, rather than the other way round.

Furthermore, in an interview with CNN host Jake Tapper, she made an explosive remark about Daesh…

The @StateDeptSpox Psaki just told @jaketapper military part of fight against ISIS is “sexiest,” but other parts matter more. RESIGN NOW. — Joel B. Pollak (@joelpollak) 4 февраля 2015 г.

While speaking to reporters, she addressed the matter of Ukrainian referendums, but didn’t quite seem to understand what she was talking about… Carousel voting?

Spicer’s ‘Hitler’ Remark

During a press briefing in April 2017, then-White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer compared Syrian President Bashar Assad to Hitler, claiming that even the latter had not used chemical weapons against his own people, thus making him the lesser of two evils.

“I think that when you come to sarin gas, he was not using the gas on his own people the same way that Assad is doing,” he said, referring to concentration camps as “Holocaust centers.”

His statement sparked a massive backlash across the globe, with people denouncing him and reminding him of Hitler’s heinous deeds:

Hitler "was not using the gas on his own people," says Sean Spicer, writing German Jews out of history. — Spencer Ackerman (@attackerman) 11 апреля 2017 г.

Sean Spicer called concentration camps "Holocaust centers" & said Hitler didn't use chemical weapons despite Zyclon B. Happy Passover, guys. — Stable Genius Sean Kent (@seankent) 11 апреля 2017 г.

Did Spicer just refer to a Nazi extermination camp as a "Holocaust Center"? https://t.co/IQYvdaO3nt — Zack Stanton (@zackstanton) 11 апреля 2017 г.

Sean Spicer says Hitler didn't use chemical weapons….do gas chambers to kill millions of Jews count? Yikes… — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) 11 апреля 2017 г.

I mean say what you want about Hitler. He killed 6 million people without the use of nerve agents, except that whole gas chamber thing… — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) 11 апреля 2017 г.

Spicer Tweets His Password TWICE

Spicer didn’t just make headlines for ridiculous gaffes, which accompanied him from day one of his tenure as White House press secretary; he also prompted mockery all over social media when he tweeted out what appeared to be his own password…twice.

#FLASH — Trumps White House Press Secretary, Sean Spicer, tweets out password, not once, but twice in 2 days. Just amazing. pic.twitter.com/dwZFKx4RqB — JΞSŦΞR ✪ ΔCŦUΔL³³º¹ (@th3j35t3r) 26 января 2017 г.

Kennedy And JFK Mystery Unveiled

Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Sean Spicer’s successor, turned out to be even better at embarrassing herself in public. While speaking to reporters, the White House press secretary referred to JFK and Kennedy as two different presidents…Twitter went wild!

HI GUYS SARAH HUCKABEE SANDERS THINKS JFK AND KENNEDY WERE TWO DIFFERENT PRESIDENTS HAVE A GREAT AFTERNOON. pic.twitter.com/yfxT9MJw5e — Amanda Guinzburg (@Guinz) 31 октября 2017 г.

Sarah Sanders in response to a question about slavery:



“All of our leaders have flaws; Washington, Jefferson, JFK, Roosevelt, Kennedy…” — Matt Caplan (@CaplanMatt) 31 октября 2017 г.

Netizens are unstoppable:

Her two favorite restaurants are KFC and Kentucky Fried Chicken. — Michael Bednarski (@mikebednarski) 1 ноября 2017 г.

WH Refers to Xi as President of Taiwan, Not China

In July 2017, Trump’s press secretary mislabeled Chinese President Xi Jinping as the leader of the Republic of China, which actually means Taiwan…

Despite the fact that Trump and Xi had met multiple times before the incident and even shared “the most beautiful piece of chocolate cake that you have ever seen,” it didn’t help the press secretary remind the US president whom he actually met.

Trump White House refers to Xi as president of the Republic of China — otherwise known as Taiwan pic.twitter.com/6sg27DJ2PK — Peter Martin (@PeterMartin_PCM) 8 июля 2017 г.

Xi’s real title is president of the People’s Republic of China.

‘Lasting Peach’

In May 2017, the White House released a statement outlining Trump's principal goals during his trip to Israel. It appeared that "promoting the possibility of lasting peach" in the region was his top priority.

Press statement @WhiteHouse says 1 goals of @POTUS Israel trip is "promote the possibility of lasting peach" pic.twitter.com/HE1l2lThg8 — Matthew Levitt (@Levitt_Matt) 22 мая 2017 г.

‘No Challenge is to Great’

President Trump's official inauguration poster contained an appalling spelling mistake…

"No dream is too big. No challenge is to great. Nothing we want for the future is beyond our reach —except for correct spelling, that is." pic.twitter.com/F7ddXiip6o — Susan DuFresne (@GetUpStandUp2) 15 февраля 2017 г.

President Abe of Japan

Xi Jinping is not the only leader to be subject of the White House’s embarrassing mistakes; it incorrectly referred to Japanese leader Shinzo Abe as “President Abe of Japan.” Abe serves as prime minister of Japan, which is a constitutional monarchy, meaning that the Emperor remains the nominal head of state.

US State Dept Slams Moscow For Underfunding Mythical Town

The US State Department did not hesitate to blast Russia for offering insufficient funding to the Russian town Kitezh…which went underwater eight centuries ago, according to ancient legend – if it ever existed at all.

State Department’s report said “a homeless shelter run by the Russian Orthodox Church in Kitezh began accepting trafficking victims and offered them food and housing, though not medical or psychological care,” but “the government did not provide financial support for the shelter.”

Archaeologists, however, have never managed to find any remains of the Russian Atlantis at the bottom of Lake Svetloyar.

‘President Obama’

While reading a statement of the US president’s decision to end DACA, White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders mistakenly referred to Donald Trump as “President Obama”…twice!

Obviously the gaffe couldn’t go unnoticed on Twitter:

Sarah Huckabee Sanders just referred to Trump as "President Obama" twice because she can't believe Trump is President either. — Robert “Secret Society” Stribley (@stribs) 5 сентября 2017 г.