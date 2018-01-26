Register
10:33 GMT +326 January 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Facebook

    Facebook Found Only 'Insignificant' Overlap Between Russian, Trump Campaign Ads

    CC0
    US
    Get short URL
    2 0 0

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Facebook has found only an "insignificant" overlap between content published by the Russia-based Internet Research Agency (IRA) and the campaign team of now US President Donald Trump prior to the US presidential election in 2016, the US-based social network said in a written testimony to the US Senate.

    "We have seen only what appears to be insignificant overlap between the targeting and content used by the IRA and that used by the Trump campaign (including its third-party vendors)," the written testimony, dated January 8, read.

    Facebook further clarified that a total of 129 public events were created across 13 IRA pages on its site. These events were viewed by some 338,300 users' accounts and marked as interesting by around 25,800 of them. Moreover, about 62,500 users indicated that they were going to an event.

    In this May 25, 2017, file photo, Facebook CEO and Harvard dropout Mark Zuckerberg delivers the commencement address at Harvard University commencement exercises in Cambridge, Mass.
    © AP Photo/ Steven Senne
    Social Engineering to the People: Facebook Asks Users to Rank Media Credibility
    Facebook also informed the senators about a new tool it had launched that allowed its users to determine which of the IRA pages on Facebook and its photo-sharing service Instagram they might have liked or followed between January 2015 and August 2017.

    The company said it was taking the necessary measures to inform its users about its moves to "strengthen our platform’s resistance to inauthentic and malicious behavior, including increasing ads transparency, implementing a more robust ads review process, imposing tighter content restrictions, and exploring how to add additional authenticity safeguards."

    READ MORE: US Senate Unveils Facebook, Google, Twitter Answers on Russia Investigation

    In November, Facebook, Google and Twitter gave testimonies to US congressmen as part of the US authorities’ ongoing investigation into Russia’s alleged meddling in the 2016 US presidential election. In its testimony, Facebook told the US House of Representatives' Intelligence Committee that it had found no overlap in the groups targeted by the Trump campaign’s advertisements and the advertisements tied to Russia-linked accounts.

    Moscow has repeatedly said that Russia did not interfere in any foreign states’ domestic affairs, noting such moves were against principles of the Russian foreign policy, and saying that the US allegations of meddling had been unfounded.

    Related:

    The Walking Dead? 250 Dollar Retouch Effort Sends Facebook Into Hysterics
    Zuckerberg Announces New Changes to Facebook
    'Facebook Used to Be Resistant to Gov't Pressure, That Has Changed' – Analyst
    Tags:
    testimony, Facebook, Donald Trump, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Past and Present: Life of Students in the Soviet Union and Russia
    Past and Present: Life of Students in the Soviet Union and Russia
    Hide-and-Seek Game
    Hide-and-Seek Game
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok