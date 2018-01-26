George Soros Brands Trump 'A Danger to the World' at Davos, Sets Twitter Afire

The American billionaire financier had previously aligned with Democratic attorney generals to file over a dozen of lawsuits against President Donald Trump’s administration for his infamous immigration ban.

Soros has once again targeted the US President during an appearance at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, having shared his own “forecast” on the future of the Trump administration.

“I consider the Trump administration a danger to the world,” Soros said, according to Bloomberg News. “But I regard it as a purely temporary phenomenon that will disappear in 2020, or even sooner.”

“I give President Trump credit for motivating his core supporters brilliantly. But for every core supporter, he has created a greater number of core opponents who are equally strongly motivated. That’s why I expect a Democratic landslide in 2018,” he added.

The financier’s remarks couldn’t help but spark a veritable flood of reactions over social media, with some users approving of what he said…

George Soros calls Trump "a danger to the world" at Davos conference. When you have the equivalent of the Devil calling your POTUS this — you KNOW you have the right person!https://t.co/wkf1AbhdYi — Adorable Todd 🇺🇸 (@Adorable_Todd) 26 января 2018 г.

And he's 100 percent correct. — Kitty catz (@laythe_karen) 26 января 2018 г.

That's news? Trump is a "worldwide disaster walking on two legs." He is world-record stupid, and more insane than anyone in Bellevue. #Retweet — JP Colin Designs (@jpcolindesigns) 25 января 2018 г.

Others argued that it was Soros who was a danger to the world…

Sorry Soros, you are the one that is a danger to this world!! No one wants you involved in their country — Indy4MAGA 🚫 🌊 ❄s (@Indy4MAGA) 25 января 2018 г.

The biggest danger is Soros, we know that. — Anastasia{Bcash is a scam} (@beachyanne) 25 января 2018 г.

I say Soros is a danger to the world! — Stefan (@stefan_bar1) 25 января 2018 г.

Furthermore, the magnate has also taken aim at tech giants, namely advocating stricter regulation for Google and Facebook.

“They claim they are merely distributing information. But the fact that they are near-monopoly distributors make them public utilities and should subject them to more stringent regulations, aimed at preserving competition, innovation, and fair and open universal access,” Soros said, adding that Facebook and Google could team up with, for instance, China to exert total control over information flow.

Since President Trump’s inauguration, a host of left-leaning watchdogs have taken every opportunity to challenge him under various pretexts, having filed dozens of complaints against the president. Most of those organizations were said to be funded by George Soros, which raised questions about whether the groups were struggling for democratic values or they were merely trying to make Trump’s tenure more difficult.