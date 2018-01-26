Register
26 January 2018
    Business magnate George Soros arrives to speak at the Open Russia Club in London, Britain June 20, 2016.

    George Soros Brands Trump 'A Danger to the World' at Davos, Sets Twitter Afire

    © REUTERS/ Luke MacGregor
    US
    950

    The American billionaire financier had previously aligned with Democratic attorney generals to file over a dozen of lawsuits against President Donald Trump’s administration for his infamous immigration ban.

    Soros has once again targeted the US President during an appearance at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, having shared his own “forecast” on the future of the Trump administration.

    “I consider the Trump administration a danger to the world,” Soros said, according to Bloomberg News. “But I regard it as a purely temporary phenomenon that will disappear in 2020, or even sooner.”

    “I give President Trump credit for motivating his core supporters brilliantly. But for every core supporter, he has created a greater number of core opponents who are equally strongly motivated. That’s why I expect a Democratic landslide in 2018,” he added.

    The financier’s remarks couldn’t help but spark a veritable flood of reactions over social media, with some users approving of what he said…

    Others argued that it was Soros who was a danger to the world…

    Furthermore, the magnate has also taken aim at tech giants, namely advocating stricter regulation for Google and Facebook.

    “They claim they are merely distributing information. But the fact that they are near-monopoly distributors make them public utilities and should subject them to more stringent regulations, aimed at preserving competition, innovation, and fair and open universal access,” Soros said, adding that Facebook and Google could team up with, for instance, China to exert total control over information flow.

    Since President Trump’s inauguration, a host of left-leaning watchdogs have taken every opportunity to challenge him under various pretexts, having filed dozens of complaints against the president. Most of those organizations were said to be funded by George Soros, which raised questions about whether the groups were struggling for democratic values or they were merely trying to make Trump’s tenure more difficult.

    World Economic Forum in Davos, Donald Trump, George Soros, Switzerland, United States, Davos
    Past and Present: Life of Students in the Soviet Union and Russia
    Past and Present: Life of Students in the Soviet Union and Russia
    Hide-and-Seek Game
    Hide-and-Seek Game
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum
