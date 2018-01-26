US State Dept Claims Russia-Proposed Chemical Weapons Mechanism Lacks Standards

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States believes Russia’s new draft resolution calling for a new mechanism on examining the use of chemical weapons in Syria does not have the same standards as the previous mechanism, US Department of State spokesperson Heather Nauert said during a press briefing on Thursday.

"We believe that the new proposed Russian mechanism does not have the standards for investigation and attribution that were included in the earlier UN Security Council versions that would have extended the JIM [Joint Investigative Mechanism] mandate back in November," Nauert said.

On Tuesday, Russia introduced a draft UN Security Council resolution to create a new international investigative body to objectively probe the use of chemical weapons in Syria. Chinese Ambassador to the United Nations Liu Jieyi told members of the UN Security Council same day that China welcomed the draft resolution.

UK Deputy Permanent Representative Jonathan Allen said later that the United Kingdom was studying the Russian draft resolution.