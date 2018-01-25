Register
    Mueller Gives Trump's Legal Team Topics for Russia Probe Interview – Reports

    US
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US Special Counsel Robert Mueller has provided President Donald Trump's legal team with a range of topics for an interview in connection with the former's ongoing investigation into the Trump campaign's alleged collusion with Russia, CNN reported, citing sources familiar with the matter.

    The topics include questions about the president allegedly asking former FBI Director James Comey to drop his investigation against dismissed National Security Adviser Michael Flynn over his alleged links to Russia as well as questions about Trump’s reactions to Comey’s testimony, the sources said, according to the broadcaster.

    In general, the interview will focus on the dismissal of both Flynn and Comey, according to the media outlet.

    On Wednesday, Trump said he was "looking forward" to being interviewed by Mueller as part of the Russia probe. The US president has previously dodged questions as to whether he would participate in the investigation into his campaign's alleged "collusion" with Russia, a claim he has repeatedly denied.

    Two separate investigations into alleged Russian meddling in the US election, which have been dubbed a "witch hunt" by Trump, are currently conducted by the US Congress and by FBI Special Prosecutor Robert Mueller. The Kremlin has refuted claims of Russian interference as "groundless."

    Mueller has charged four people involved with or related to Trump's campaign with a variety of crimes, but none of the cases unveil nefarious US-Russian plots to keep Trump's 2016 opponent, Hillary Clinton, out of the White House.

    Former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort and his deputy Rick Gates were indicted in October for charges unrelated to Trump's campaign and the election. Former White House National Security Adviser was charged by Mueller for lying to the FBI about a meeting he had with a Russian ambassador, though not for the meeting itself. Former policy adviser to the Trump campaign George Papadopoulos was also charged with providing false statements to the FBI regarding his interactions with foreign nationals.

    Donald Trump, Robert Mueller, United States, Russia
