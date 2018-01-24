Register
    US border patrol vehicle rides along the fence at the US-Mexican border near Naco, Mexico, Sunday, Jan. 13, 2008

    Retaliation? US Border Patrol Arrests Activist Aiding Illegal Immigrants

    US
    A volunteer with No More Deaths activist group that offers humanitarian aid to migrants in the Arizona desert has been arrested by US Border Patrol in southern Arizona.

    Scott Daniel Warren, 35, was detained last week on charges of harboring undocumented immigrants after Border Patrol agents conducted surveillance on a building in Ajo where two men who had illegally crossed the border were given food, water, beds and clean clothes.

    Warren's attorney Bill Walker asserted that his client, who is an ASU instructor at Arizona State University, currently teaching an online course on Earth's natural responses to environmental change, had done nothing illegal.

    "We don't smuggle them, we don't do anything to help them enter the United States," Walker said. "This place that they raided… it's not hidden anywhere… and it's been used for a long time, not to help smuggle migrants, but to give medical care and food and water."

    A university spokesperson said in a statement to 12 News that there was no reason to believe the arrest would impact Warren's ability to fulfill his current duty with the university

    "Mr. Warren was not acting in his capacity as an ASU employee at the time of the alleged incident," the spokesperson said.

    Haitian migrants seeking asylum in the United States, queue at El Chaparral border crossing in the hope of getting an appointment with US migration authorities, in the Mexican border city of Tijuana, in Baja California, on October 7, 2016
    © AFP 2018/ Guillermo Arias
    US Could Separate Families of Undocumented Migrants to Tackle Migration Crisis
    The attorney claimed the arrest was "absolutely" retaliation for the video released by No More Deaths earlier in the day exposing Customs and Border Protection agents intentionally kicking over life-saving water bottles left for immigrants along the desert near Arivaca.

    Group volunteer Caitlin Deighan also said she believed the timing of the arrest was suspicious. 

    "It felt retaliatory in that it occurred less than eight hours after our press conference releasing these findings that implicated Border Patrol," she said.

    According to Deighan, group members were worried by an escalation in the criminalization of humanitarian-aid workers, particularly in the west desert part of Arizona, "which sees almost half of the recovered human remains that are found in Arizona."

    "There's a true danger there, and it's an extremely important place for us to do work," she said.

