US School Shooting Leaves One Dead, Multiple Injured (VIDEO, PHOTO)

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - At least one person was killed and several others injured in a school shooting in the US state of Kentucky, Governor Matt Bevin said in a statement on Tuesday.

Marshall County High School in the city of Benton was on lockdown whereas the suspect was brought in custody as emergency services tended to the injured, according to officials.

A suspect in the shooting has been detained, Bevin wrote in a Twitter post, saying the details of the incident are under investigation.

Tragic shooting at Marshall County HS…Shooter is in custody, one confirmed fatality, multiple others wounded…Much yet unknown…Please do not speculate or spread hearsay…Let’s let the first responders do their job and be grateful that they are there to do it for us… — Governor Matt Bevin (@GovMattBevin) 23 января 2018 г.

The internet users have uploaded photos and videos from the scene.

Scene at Marshall County High School right now. pic.twitter.com/BR7bukCFkY — Ryan Hermens (@ryanhermens) 23 января 2018 г.

1 dead, many injured in high school shooting in southwest Kentucky https://t.co/X2gzpctl0y — Columbus Now (@ColumbusCP) 23 января 2018 г.

Benton is a city about 120 miles northwest of Nashville, Tennessee.

The Kentucky shooting comes a day after a 15-year-old girl was injured at Italy High School in Texas after a 16-year-old opened fire in the cafeteria. No information on the suspect's motives was provided.