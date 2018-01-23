Register
    President Donald Trump walks across the South Lawn as he arrives at the White House in Washington, Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018, after traveling from Camp David, Md.

    Trump Says Unsure if Republicans, Democrats Can Reach Deal on DACA by February 8

    © AP Photo/ Andrew Harnik
    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that he is not sure whether Democrats and Republicans can reach a deal on a permanent solution for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program by a February 8 deadline.

    "Nobody knows for sure that the Republicans & Democrats will be able to reach a deal on DACA by February 8, but everyone will be trying… with a big additional focus put on Military Strength and Border Security," Trump said in a Twitter message.

    On Monday the US Congress passed a measure to reopen the government and fund it through February 8 after Democrats received a promise from Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell that he would allow debate on an immigration deal that would include protection for undocumented immigrants who were brought to the United States as children by their parents.

    READ MORE: Most Americans Say Stopgap Bill More Vital Than Dreamer Issue — Poll

    Trump has said any legislation on DACA must include funding for a border wall, the elimination of the visa lottery program, and an end of chain migration.

    DACA program, which was launched by the Obama administration and was aimed at protecting the rights of children of illegal migrants, will remain a stumbling block in the future, given the dissatisfaction of many members of the Democratic Party.

    DACA applies to foreigners who are in the US illegally and who, as of June 15, 2012 (at the time the law came into force) was less than 31 years.

    Since taking office Trump ordered complete cessation of DACA, but the court in San Francisco overturned that order. The President asked the representatives of the two parties to agree on a compromise version of the program.

    Tags:
    Democrats, Republicans, Donald Trump, United States
