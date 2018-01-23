Tsunami Warning Issued After Strong Earthquake Hits Near Alaska

In 1964, Alaska was hit by the so-called Great Alaskan earthquake, which was the strongest recorded quake in North America.

The US Tsunami Warning System has issued a warning for the parts of Alaska and Canada after a strong earthquake had hit off the area. The US Tsunami Warning System also issued a tsunami watch for the whole US west coast.

A powerful 8.2 magnitude earthquake struck off southeast of Chiniak, Alaska, at 0931 GMT on Tuesday, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS). The previous magnitude stood at 8.0.

Media reports suggested that the quake occurred within the oceanic Pacific plate.

According to the geological service, the earthquake's epicenter was located at the depth of 10 kilometers (6 miles) around 281 kilometers (175 miles) away from the city of Kodiak, located on the southern Kodiak Island.

In 1964, Alaska was hit by the so-called Great Alaskan earthquake and Good Friday 9.2-magnitude earthquake, which claimed the lives of 139 people. It was the strongest recorded earthquake in North America.