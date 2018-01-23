Trump Ends Shutdown Signing Measure to Reopen Government Through February 8

US President Donald Trump has signed a legislation to reopen the government through February 8, which ends the three-day funding gap, the White House announced.

Earlier, the US Senate and the House of Representatives have passed the legislation with the measure getting a 81-18 vote in the Senate and in the US House of Representatives passing by a 266-150 vote.

© REUTERS/ Yuri Gripas Immigrant Rights Advocate: End of US Government Shutdown a Democratic Loss

The government shut down Friday after the Senate failed to pass a measure to fund the government by midnight (5:00 a.m. GMT on Saturday), amid a bitter dispute over immigration, border security and undocumented immigrants.

After the shutdown, the majority of federal office buildings were to be closed, while certain federal services not available. Federal employees, the military, and national parks have been left without funding