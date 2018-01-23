Register
05:08 GMT +323 January 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    U.S. Capitol is seen shortly after beginning of the Government shutdown in Washington, U.S., January 20, 2018

    Immigrant Rights Advocate: End of US Government Shutdown a Democratic Loss

    © REUTERS/ Yuri Gripas
    US
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    While the three-day government shutdown enacted by US Democrats was a strong statement, it can’t be called a win, immigrant rights advocate Angie Kim and popular resistance coordinator Kevin Zeese told Radio Sputnik’s Loud & Clear.

    On Saturday, the US government shut down after Congress failed to pass a new government funding law before the old one expired. The cause of the feud between Democrats and Republicans was protection of the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program recipients, otherwise known as "Dreamers."

    ​DACA allows young undocumented individuals who arrived in the US as children to be given work permits and a renewable two-year period of deferred action for deportation. Since the Trump administration decided to end this program, which would leave many young immigrants without legal protection, most Democrats committed to withholding support for government funding bills with no provisions protecting young immigrants.

    But on Monday, only three days into the shutdown, Senate Democrats made a concession in exchange for prolonging talks with Republicans on the fate of hundreds of thousands of Dreamers. Before the government shutdown, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) told US President Donald Trump in a Friday meeting that he was willing to put the proposed border wall with Mexico "on the table" in a potential deal to prevent a shutdown.

    When asked how she feels about the Senate agreement to end the government shutdown, Kim, a Dreamer herself, said, "It's hard to describe how I feel. I mean, I'm extremely disappointed. There is definitely an anger and sadness I am sharing with my community and fellow Dreamers. This is a terrible, terrible outcome and my heart goes out to all the Dreamers and undocumented families."

    Although the end of the shutdown may seem like a Democratic win for paving more discussion on DACA, many immigration activists like Kim believe the Democrats have given up negotiating ground on funding the border wall between Mexico and the US. In addition, the vote to end the shutdown is perceived as a vote to prolong DACA discussions, which could end a variety of ways, rather than a vote to protect young immigrants.

    "All that the Democrats got out of this is Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's promise of a floor debate on immigration. Donald Trump never made such a promise and neither did Speaker of the United States House of Representatives Paul Ryan. So, I would venture to say there is very little likelihood that the Democrats are going to end up with anything tangible coming out of this vote. It's just words from Mitch McConnell. The New York Times is saying in an article they posted today that Democrats had to actually debate within their own conference as to whether or not they should even trust McConnell's word. They didn't even discuss Ryan and Trump," Kiriakou said. 

    Supporters of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) yell during a protest outside of the Federal Building in San Francisco
    © AP Photo/ Jeff Chiu
    Activist: Trump's ‘Sh*thole' Comment ‘Clearest Indication that DACA is in Serious Trouble'

    Last Saturday, Illinois Democratic Rep. Luis Gutierrez, who has long opposed Trump's wall, told reporters he would support the president's wall in exchange for Dreamer protection.

    "I think it would be a monumental waste of taxpayer money to build a monument to stupidity, but if that is what it is going to take to get 800,000 young men and women and give them a chance to live freely and openly in America, then I'll roll up my sleeves, I'll go down there with bricks and mortar and begin the wall," Gutierrez said.

    "Because a brick for lives, okay? Let's do it. Let me just say: that wall is offensive to me. It is insulting to me and people like me who have come to this country, but you know, people of my generation will do what they have to do. Because that is what we do for younger people," he added.

    According to Kim, Gutierrez's shift in attitude is a controversial one that may confuse the narrative and message that Dreamers and other undocumented immigrants want Americans to hear.

    "Our message has always been clear. We do not support a wall. We do not believe in a border wall and nor do the majority of Americans in both parties. Frankly, it's a waste of money and time. The wall, however, symbolizes the compromise between both parties. Senator Schumer made it clear when pitched his message on the floor during the last 72 hours or so that he saw the wall as a compromise to move this [immigration] process forward. He talked about having a private meeting with President Trump where he offered the wall [in exchange for DACA protection]," Kim explained. 

    By Any Means Necessary
    The End of Police in America; Trump Ordered to Continue DACA

    "Senator Gutierrez's message should not be received as a championing for a border wall. It is a compromise in order to protect 11 million people who are vulnerable, including the Dreamers who make up three out of the total 11 million," she added.

    "It's important to keep a focus. We want comprehensive immigration reform and protecting Dreamers should be part of that. Some politicians are using programs like DACA as a bargaining chip. The Republicans want some type of Republican version of comprehensive immigration reform in exchange for protection of Dreamers, which should have never been part of the conversation in the first place," Kim said.

    However, Zeese is more optimistic that the end of the shutdown is a stride forward on immigration. On Monday, the US Senate passed legislation to reopen the government through February 8.

    "We have 17 days until the next shutdown and that's 17 days where the Dreamer community and their supporters and allies can really step out [and make a difference] before this agreement runs out on February 8. It's going to be difficult because Paul Ryan in the House and Trump hasn't both haven't agreed to anything… I think we are going to win the Senate, but we still have to fight in the House and the White House," Zeese said.

    "I'm been very impressed with the people fighting for the Dreamers and the Dreamers themselves. I think they have an incredible capacity to put pressure on chambers of the Congress and actually win this," he added.

    Related:

    Government Shutdown Exposes 'Deeper Problems in US Politics' - Analyst
    Senate Majority Leader McConnell: Shutdown Might End Monday
    Chinese State Media Says US Government Shutdown Lays Bare 'Chronic Flaws'
    Shutdown: State Department Curtails Russian Twitter Account Over Lack of Funding
    Dem Senators Introduce Bill to Withhold Lawmaker Pay Amid Government Shutdown
    Tags:
    controversy, Republican, Democrat, senate, government shutdown, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Steam and Sweat: Sauna Traditions From Across the World
    Goodnight, Government
    Goodnight, Government
    Syria: The Road to Victory
    Syria: the Road to Victory

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok