US Senate Passes Measure to Reopen Government Through February 8

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US Senate passed legislation to reopen the government through February 8.

As of Monday afternoon, the measure garnered 78 votes compared to 18 nays while voting continued. The measure still needs to pass the House and get signed by the president.

The US government shut down on Saturday after senators failed to pass a stopgap motion and funding ran out on Friday at midnight (5:00 a.m. GMT). The deal was derailed by Democrats, who insisted on the inclusion of immigration measures in the spending bill, to which the White House and Republicans were opposed.

After the shutdown, the majority of federal office buildings were to be closed, while certain federal services not available.