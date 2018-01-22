Democrats Agree to Vote to Reopen US Government – Schumer

Democrat senators have agreed to a temporary budget compromise that will put an end to the partial closure of the US federal government, said their leader Chuck Schumer on Monday.

The US Senate has pushed forward a bill to reopen the government after the "shutdown" three days ago after Democratic lawmakers lifted their objections against the proposals.

"After several discussions, offers, counteroffers, the Republican leader and I have come to an arrangement," Schumer said ahead of the vote on the bill.

The Democrats made a concession in exchange for the prolongation of talks with Republicans on the fate of hundreds of thousands of illegal immigrants who arrived in the United States young, the "Dreamers." Before that, the party refused to vote for this temporary extension without strong guarantees that these Dreamers would remain in the United States and obtain legal status.

The government shutdown began Saturday at 00:00 am, preventing hundreds of thousands of employees from getting to work Monday morning.

However, the Lower House of Congress still has its say, as the text adopted by the Senate is not identical to that adopted Thursday by the House representatives.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW