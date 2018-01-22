US Senate to Vote on Stopgap Spending Bill on Monday

However, Initially the Senate was expected to vote overnight into Monday.
On Saturday, the US government went into shutdown mode after the Senate had not manged to reach a deal on the institution's budget. The deal was derailed by Democrats, who insisted on the inclusion of immigration measures in the spending bill, to which the White House and Republicans were opposed.
Since the US government is in the shutdown mode, the majority of federal office buildings will be closed, while certain federal services will not be available.
