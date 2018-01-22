US Senate to Vote on Stopgap Spending Bill on Monday

WASHINGTON(Sputnik) - The US Senate postponed the vote on the government temporary funding bill until 12:00 noon (17:00 GMT) on Monday and thus continued the government shutdown.

However, Initially the Senate was expected to vote overnight into Monday.

On Saturday, the US government went into shutdown mode after the Senate had not manged to reach a deal on the institution's budget. The deal was derailed by Democrats, who insisted on the inclusion of immigration measures in the spending bill, to which the White House and Republicans were opposed.

Republican lawmakers are attempting to pass the fourth short-term extension of US government funding — based on 2017 spending levels — because Congress has yet to pass a budget for fiscal year 2018, which began nearly four months ago.

Since the US government is in the shutdown mode, the majority of federal office buildings will be closed, while certain federal services will not be available.