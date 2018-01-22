Majority of US Nationals Disapprove Trump's Policy - Poll

A total of 58 percent of US nationals disapprove the way Donald Trump is handling his job as US president, while 36 percent approve his work, a fresh Washington Post-ABC News poll showed.

At the same time, the poll revealed that 58 percent of respondents positively describe the current state of the US economy, which is the best ratings over the past 17 years.

A total of 46 percent of respondents think the federal crackdown on undocumented immigrants is a good thing for the country, while 47 percent think in the opposite way. Over 60 percent of US nationals, in particular, oppose building a wall along the US border with Mexico.

According to the poll, half of respondents consider Trump to be mentally unstable , and 73 percent do not consider him to be a genius man.

The poll was conducted on January 15-18 among 1,005 US nationals.

Trump was elected as US president in November 2016, defeating opponent from the Democratic party Hillary Clinton, and assumed the office in January 2017.