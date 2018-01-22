Three People Reportedly Injured in Manhattan Shooting

At least three people were injured as a result of a shooting accident in Manhattan on Sunday, the New York City Police Department said.

According to the police, the incident occurred at 04:40 p.m. local time (21:40 GMT) on on W.31St and "resulted in three males shot and two suspects (two black males) wanted in connection to it."

.@NYPDDetectives Inspector Robert Hanson provided a preliminary update regarding a shooting that occurred tonight (1/21) at 34 West 31st Street, #Manhattan within the confines of @NYPDMTS Precinct. pic.twitter.com/SzdcH5Skvb — Chief Terence Monahan (@NYPDChiefofDept) 22 января 2018 г.

The injured men were transferred to a hospital and their condition is being assessed as stable.

Authorities have reportedly launched an investigation although the suspects are still at large.