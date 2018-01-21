Register
20:28 GMT +321 January 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    An Air Force B-52 bomber is shown in a November 1982 file photo.

    Broken Arrow: The US H-Bomb That Was Lost at Sea Near Greenland

    © AP Photo/ File
    US
    Get short URL
    0 18

    On this day 50 years ago, one of the most serious incidents in the history of nuclear weapons took place. On January 21, 1968, a B-52 strategic bomber of the US Air Force caught fire while in flight and then crashed onto the sea ice, which resulted in radioactive contamination. The fourth bomb has still not been found.

    'Chrome Dome'

    The incident occurred near the Thule Airbase in the Danish territory of Greenland, which is the US Air Force’s northernmost base. The US made an agreement with Denmark to build a base in Greenland during World War II, while Denmark was occupied by Germany.

    During the Cold War, the US was concerned over a possible Soviet attack across the North Pole, thus in 1961 US strategic bombers were deployed to the Thule base. It was called Operation Chrome Dome (1961-1968), during which B-52 bombers armed with thermonuclear weapons remained on continuous airborne alerts, flying routes to points along the Soviet border.

    On January 21, 1968, a B-52 aircraft commanded by Captain John Haug took off for a mission from Thule. Among the people aboard there was also a mandatory third pilot, Major Alfred D’Mario, and a substitute navigator.

    READ MORE: US Declassifies Hundreds of Cold War Nuclear Bomb Tests (VIDEOS)

    Before take-off, D’Mario placed several cushions on top of a heating vent under the instructor navigator’s seat. About seven hours into flight, the cushions caught fire. The cockpit was soon filled with smoke. The crew could not put out the fire with the extinguishers and so the captain told the crew to abandon the plane.

    Co-pilot Leonard Svitenko did not have his ejection seat and tried to leave the aircraft through one of the lower hatches, but sustained fatal head injuries. Haug and D’Mario successfully parachuted onto the ground.

    The uncontrolled bomber crashed onto the sea ice in North Star Bay. The conventional components of four 1.1 megaton B28FI hydrogen bombs detonated on impact, causing radioactive contamination over a large area. The radioactive elements included plutonium, uranium, americium and tritium. Contaminated components were scattered over a three-mile area.

    Project Crested Ice

    Dec. 4, 1989 file photo shows the launch of a Trident II, D-5 missile from the submerged USS Tennessee submarine in the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of Florida. As of mid-2010, 12 operational U.S. nuclear-missile submarines carry a total of 288 Trident missiles. A movement is growing worldwide to abolish nuclear weapons, encouraged by President Barack Obama's endorsement of that goal. But realists argue that more stability and peace must first be achieved in the world.
    © AP Photo/ Phil Sandlin
    White House to Remove Constraints on US Nuclear Arsenal, Develop New Tactical Warheads
    As a result of the incident, operation Chrome Dome was terminated and American and Danish officials immediately started a clean-up operation which was dubbed "Project Crested Ice."

    Weather conditions at the site were extreme. The average temperature was —40 degrees Celsius, at times dropping to —60. Winds reached 40 meters per second. The operation was conducted in Artic darkness.

    The contaminated ice and snow was collected by graders, loaded into wooden boxes and delivered to a nuclear reservation in South Carolina. A total of 6,700 cubic meters of contaminated snow, ice and weapon debris were collected.

    In August 1968, the US sent a Star III mini-submarine to look for weapon debris. The secondary of one of the bombs was found almost intact. The secondaries of two other bombs were recovered in pieces. The fourth bomb was not found. Specialists suggest it was buried under debris in deep sea and cannot be recovered.

    Related:

    US Declassifies Hundreds of Cold War Nuclear Bomb Tests (VIDEOS)
    Residents Evacuated as Bomb Squad Collects WWII-Era Explosives Found in US Home
    'Americans Preparing for War': Why US Testing B61-12 Nuclear Bomb
    Tags:
    nuclear weapons, Boeing B-52 Stratofortress, US Air Force, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures (January 13-19)
    This Week in Pictures (January 13-19)
    Goodnight, Government
    Goodnight, Government
    Syria: The Road to Victory
    Syria: the Road to Victory

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok