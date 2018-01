Marking the one-year anniversary of US President Donald Trump's inauguration, hundreds of thousands of activists have taken to the streets to repeat last year's January Women's March. Los Angeles and Las Vegas are expected to gather some of the largest demonstrations.

The march is taking place in several locations, including downtown Las Vegas.

Yesterday's march in Los Angeles saw over 600,000 attend, with many stars in attendance including Olivia Wilde, Scarlett Johansson, Laverne Cox, Alfre Woodard, and Megan Mullally.

The rally in Los Angeles was accompanied by performances by Melissa Etheridge, the Gay Men's Chorus of Los Angeles, Idina Menzel and Maxwell.