'Dems Are Holding Gov't Funding Hostage': Here's What Happens When You Call WH

On Saturday, President Donald Trump blamed Democrats for the work stoppage, calling them "obstructionist losers, not legislators." In a separate remark, Trump accused Democrats of holding the US military "hostage."

The White House has updated the outgoing message on its publicly available automated comments line, blaming Democrats for the government shutdown and looming furloughs.

Callers dialing into the number, 202-456-1111, are greeted with a message explaining that Democratic congressmen are holding government funding "hostage."

"Unfortunately, we cannot answer your call today because congressional Democrats are holding government funding, including funding for our troops and other national security priorities, hostage to an unrelated immigration debate," the message says.

On Saturday, President Donald Trump blamed the Democratic Party for the shutdown, saying that "Democrats are holding our military hostage."

Democrats are holding our Military hostage over their desire to have unchecked illegal immigration. Can’t let that happen! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 20 января 2018 г.

​Social media users have reacted to the updated message, with some questioning the propriety of such a move.

"Seriously, this is really bothering me — how is this in line with ethics rules?? It’s the White House phone line being used for political purposes," user Erin Altman said.

Seriously, this is really bothering me — how is this in line with ethics rules?? It’s the White House phone line being used for political purposes. That seems like it *should* be a violation even if it turns out it isn’t. https://t.co/iHUM7iQIeu — Erin Altman (@AltmanErin) 20 января 2018 г.

How can this possibly be legal? They're using the White House phone lines to deliver a message against their political adversaries. https://t.co/dPUxo4bdmE — Elizabeth West (@Limeylizzie) 20 января 2018 г.

On the taxpayers' dime. This is political. So wrong, regardless of your politics. I want to formally file a complaint, @OfficeGovEthics. How do I do that? — Tweetmix (@tweetmix) 20 января 2018 г.

He's checking that the answerphone message on the White House phone line blames the Democrats for the shutdown (which it does) before he heads out for a game of golf — nevenka erceg (@NevenkaErceg) 21 января 2018 г.

The @WhiteHouse Comment Line voicemail message blames the Democrats for the government shutdown. Call 1 (202) 456-1111 to hear it for yourself. Once again, the current administration proves that they do not have the maturity necessary to run our country. #Resistance — Mich (@Prest4tym) 21 января 2018 г.

​The US government has gone into shutdown mode after the Senate failed managed to reach a deal on the institution's budget. The deal was derailed by Democrats, who insisted on the inclusion of immigration measures in the spending bill, to which the White House and Republicans were opposed.

Republican lawmakers are attempting to pass the fourth short-term extension of US government funding — based on 2017 spending levels — because Congress has yet to pass a budget for fiscal year 2018, which began on October 1.