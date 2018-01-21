Shutdown: State Department Curtails Russian Twitter Account Over Lack of Funding

"Due to delay in the adoption of budget, this newswire will not be updated regularly. Please, look for additional information in the English language account," the US Department of State said on Twitter.
В связи с задержкой в принятии бюджета эта лента новостей не будет обновляться регулярно.— США по-русски (@USApoRusski) 20 января 2018 г.
Пожалуйста, следите за дополнительной информацией на англоязычном аккаунте @StateDept
Republican lawmakers are attempting to pass the fourth short-term extension of US government funding — based on 2017 spending levels — because Congress has yet to pass a budget for fiscal year 2018, which began nearly four months ago.
White House Legislative Affairs Director Marc Short said on Saturday that the current administration will not hold any negotiations on immigration with the Democrats until they unlock the work of the US government.
Since the US government is in the shutdown mode, the majority of federal office buildings will be closed, while certain federal services will not be available.
All comments
Show new comments (0)