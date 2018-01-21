Shutdown: State Department Curtails Russian Twitter Account Over Lack of Funding

WASHINGTON(Sputnik) - The US Department of State has warned that its Russian language Twitter account will not be regularly updated due to the failure to pass the government funding bill.

"Due to delay in the adoption of budget, this newswire will not be updated regularly. Please, look for additional information in the English language account," the US Department of State said on Twitter.

В связи с задержкой в принятии бюджета эта лента новостей не будет обновляться регулярно.

Пожалуйста, следите за дополнительной информацией на англоязычном аккаунте @StateDept — США по-русски (@USApoRusski) 20 января 2018 г.

On Saturday, the US government went into shutdown mode after the Senate has not manged to reach a deal on the institution's budget. The deal was derailed by Democrats, who insisted on the inclusion of immigration measures in the spending bill, to which the White House and Republicans were opposed.

Republican lawmakers are attempting to pass the fourth short-term extension of US government funding — based on 2017 spending levels — because Congress has yet to pass a budget for fiscal year 2018, which began nearly four months ago.

White House Legislative Affairs Director Marc Short said on Saturday that the current administration will not hold any negotiations on immigration with the Democrats until they unlock the work of the US government.

Since the US government is in the shutdown mode, the majority of federal office buildings will be closed, while certain federal services will not be available.