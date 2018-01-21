Dem Senators Introduce Bill to Withhold Lawmaker Pay Amid Government Shutdown

On Friday, five Democratic Senators introduced legislation to withhold pay from members of Congress during the US government shutdown.

Senators Heidi Heitkamp (ND), Claire McCaskill (MO), Jon Tester (MT), Debbie Stabenow (MI) and Joe Manchin (WV) announced the bill just hours before the government funding deadline.

"If members of Congress can't fulfill their basic duty to keep the government open and provide the essential services Americans depend on, then they don't deserve their paychecks," Heitkamp said in a statement.

​Stabenow agreed with Heitkamp's statement and pledged to donate her salary during the shutdown, even if the bill doesn't pass.

"It's wrong that members of Congress would still get paid in the event of a shutdown while paychecks for members of our military could be disrupted," Stabenow said. "This bill ensures members of Congress will not get paid and another bill I have cosponsored makes sure our troops will."

Democratic Representatives Sean Patrick Maloney (NY) and Stephanie Murphy (FL) also vowed to donate a portion of their salaries.