Register
01:51 GMT +321 January 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Members of Congress leave after a series of votes effecting the fast tracking of the Trans-Pacific Partnership on Capitol Hill June 12, 2015 in Washington, DC. The House of Representatives voted down a bill that will could effect the fast tracking of the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade agreement.

    A Company Town Shuts Down: DC Bars Offer Specials as Fed Workers Wait it Out

    © AFP 2018/ Brendan Smialowski
    US
    Get short URL
    0 10

    On the town ‘cuz you’re all shut down? Time to kill ‘cuz your work is nil?

    US President Donald J. Trump delivers his first address to a joint session of Congress from the floor of the House of Representatives in Washington, DC, USA, 28 February 2017
    © REUTERS/ Jim Lo Scalzo/Pool
    What You Need to Know About US Government Shutdown
    C'mon down to your fav DC watering hole, where we've got specials to make you forget you've been laid off without a paycheck while well-heeled and well-paid legislators in hand-tailored suits bicker over bipartisan bull***t before heading home in chauffeured sedans to houses in the country.

    Bars and restaurants in Washington DC are feeling the agony of close on a million federal employees and are doing their part by offering specials on drinks and food to tide workers over, or at least get them to forget for awhile budgetary woes of a personal nature.

    According to reports, local hangouts are offering themed drinks, including five-dollar Durbin Sodas, icey To Flake or Not to Flakes and the hilariously-named C'mon Chuck at the Capitol Lounge, just blocks down the street from the White House.

    Bring your valid (for how long?) government ID and you too may be tossing back 30-percent-off draft pints at the Brit-themed Queen Vic, all-day happy-hour deals at Carmine's NYC — including an extra meatball with every order! — and all-damn-night happy hour at Wisdom, according to Politico.

    Z-Burger will reportedly offer a free burger on Monday to anyone with a government ID, and the Roofers Union restaurant has shaved 50 percent off of the price of their Trump-themed drinks: the Trumpty Dumpty Sat on a Wall and the Orange Toddler, according to The Hill.

    You don't know where your next paycheck is coming from, but at least you can make what you have left take you further down the road to chemical forgetfulness.

    Good night and good luck to all of you.

    Related:

    US Senate Votes Against Bill That Could Help Avoid Government Shutdown
    Trump Wages War Against Immigrants: Is a Government Shutdown Near?
    Build It, Or Else: Trump Pledges Wall With Mexico or US Gov't Shutdown
    Tags:
    government shutdown, cheap, alcoholism, White House, US House of Representatives, US Senate, Donald Trump, Washington DC, Capitol Hill, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures (January 13-19)
    This Week in Pictures (January 13-19)
    Goodnight, Government
    Goodnight, Government
    Syria: The Road to Victory
    Syria: the Road to Victory

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok