Register
22:19 GMT +320 January 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    US dollars

    Federal Reserve to Deregulate Banking Sector Via Tailored Approach

    © Sputnik/ Mihail Kutusov
    US
    Get short URL
    0 10

    The Fed chief of supervision says existing banking sector regulations are too tough and standardized, and could be relaxed and customized in order to promote commercial bank lending, investment, and stock market trading.

    Kristian Rouz — The Federal Reserve's top supervision official has laid out his deregulatory agenda which is aimed at easing controls over bank liquidity and capitalization. The central bank is set to welcome its new chair, Jerome Powell, in February, who is widely expected to bring monetary policies in line with President Trump's approach to the economy and trade.

    The Fed's Vice Chair of supervision Randal Quarles said the central bank will focus on several crucial changes in its regulation of Wall Street. These include relaxed capital rules, proprietary trading, and a crackdown on taxpayer bailouts at the central bank's or the government's expense.

    READ MORE: Will Trump Shutdown the Gov't or Provide Relief to Immigrant "Dreamers"?

    The looming changes are poised to boost financial sector responsibility, self-reliance, and competitiveness, while also allowing commercial banks to boost their lending. More flexible proprietary trading rules — including the gradual revocation of the Volcker rule — are expected to allow banks to seek profits on the stock market with a purpose of reinvesting their gains in the non-financial sector of the economy.

    "If we have a choice between two methods of equal effectiveness in achieving a goal, we should strive to choose the one that is less burdensome for both the system and regulators," Quarles said in a speech to financial sector attorneys.

    The Fed is seeking to ease the regulations imposed after the 2007-2009 financial crisis, as many policymakers, as well as financial industry experts, see those rules are hindering banking sector profitability, efficiency, and competitiveness.

    Additionally, the inability of banks to increase their lending has adverse effects to broaden economic growth, as many enterprises in non-financial industries are struggling to secure loans to expand their operation.

    READ MORE: Stronger US Core Inflation Suggests Fed Rate Hike in March

    "Now is an eminently natural and expected time to step back and assess those efforts," Quarles noted. "It is our responsibility to ensure that they are working as intended and — given the breadth and complexity of this new body of regulation — it is inevitable that we will be able to improve them, especially with the benefit of experience and hindsight."

    Quarles was appointed to his position by President Trump back in October and is perceived as a more business-friendly policymaker. The President's effort to ease the burden of excessive regulation includes eliminating many existing rules, as well as rescinding two old regulations per each one new rule enforced.

    President Trump said last month that his administration had achieved a stunning progress during his first 11 months in office. The deregulation effort is expected to gain momentum this year, as the central bank joins efforts with the White House.

    READ MORE: US Treasury Chief Expects $1 Trln Growth in Revenue From Tax Reform

    Quarles emphasized the harmful effects of a "one-size-fits-all" approach to financial sector supervision, and pledged a sweeping reform to make regulation less prominent, yet more efficient.

    "I believe we at the Federal Reserve have the responsibility to ensure that we do further tailoring for the institutions that remain subject to our rules to ensure that regulation matches the risk of the firm," Quarles said.

    He said non-systemically-important (non-GSI) banks could fail without posing risks to US financial stability. Therefore, either the bailout policies or excessive policing are redundant in this segment of the banking sector.

    Quarles said current liquidity and capitalization regulations make little or no difference between GSI and non-GSI banks, enforcing similar tough standards and reserve requirements on both. By revising the Fed's rules, Quarles said, the central bank could promote higher non-GSI bank lending activity, but the banks will have to responsibly take on the higher risks.

    The Fed's supervision chief, however, provided little detail of how the central bank will tackle the issues. Quarles only briefly outlined the general direction of the Federal Reserve's new regulatory paradigm, suggesting smaller banks — as well as some Wall Street financial institutions — would benefit from the looming changes. 

    Tags:
    trade, economy, rules, monetary policy, Federal Reserve System
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures (January 13-19)
    This Week in Pictures (January 13-19)
    Goodnight, Government
    Goodnight, Government
    Syria: The Road to Victory
    Syria: the Road to Victory

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok