Freshly Released Hillary Emails Reveal Knowledge of Security Problems

Judicial Watch, an educational foundation promoting transparency, accountability and integrity in government, shared new details on the scandalized emails of the former US secretary of state.

The State Department turned over the new emails to Judicial Watch as part of the group’s Freedom of Information Act lawsuit, with the subsequent release of 78 pages of those emails. According to reports, three of the emails contained classified information, and others revealed that Hillary Clinton was aware of the system’s vulnerabilities related to her private email server.

US District Court Judge James Boasberg ordered the State Department to complete processing of the remaining 72,000 recovered by the FBI during its investigation into Clinton’s private email server.

“The fact that Hillary Clinton and her agents tried to destroy or hide emails shows how she flagrantly and knowingly violated the laws that protect classified information and government records. And these new emails refute Hillary Clinton’s repeated claims of having little or no knowledge about her email system. She clearly was fully in charge of setting up her outlaw email system and overseeing its use,” Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton said in a statement.

An email on June 6, 2011 sent from Clinton aide Justin Cooper, who asked a State Department IT aide to set up Hillary’s private email server, contained a warning regarding security issues with her emails and BlackBerry devices.

“All of your older messages will remain on the server. There is a way for me to move everything onto the new device, but the security whizzes have convinced me that this is a horrible thing to do because you also transfer any viruses, spyware and junk overseas providers hide on there,” Cooper wrote in the email. “We also have some new security features and policies that I would like to add to any new berry you have – the most noticeable difference will require a more complex password. It is a constant fight to keep up with the security measures and unfortunately we keep seeing reminders of why we need to.”

Hillary Clinton used a private server and email accounts for official business while holding the office of secretary of state from 2009 to 2013, contrary to US regulations and established practice.

The probe was closed in July 2015 after the FBI stated that Clinton was "extremely careless" in dealing with her email system, but recommended that no charges be pressed against her.

The bureau reopened the investigation prior to the 2016 US presidential election due to newly discovered emails, however, stood by its previous decision not to prosecute Clinton.