20:36 GMT +320 January 2018
    BREAKING:
    Fredo Santana

    American Rapper Fredo Santana Dies at 27

    © Photo: Facebook / Fredo Santana
    US
    The cause of death is still unknown but he may have suffered kidney failure due to drug abuse. Fans around the world took to Twitter to pay tribute to the Chicago born rapper.

    American rap artist Derrick Coleman, known under the pseudonym Fredo Santana, died at the age of 27. This was reported by his close friend and producer Maxo Krim on his Instagram account.

    Last October, Fredo Santana was admitted to a hospital after suffering from kidney and liver failure. He kept his fans updated about his condition on Instagram.

    "Been in here since Friday doctor say a n***a had kidney failure an liver failure," he wrote on Instagram. "Thanks for everyone who prayed for a n***a I wouldn't wish this on my worse enemy."

    Fredo later told his fans that he wanted to go to rehab and overcome his health issues.

    A post shared by A REAL LEGEND (@fredosantanassr) on Dec 18, 2017 at 6:55pm PST

    The rapper was known to be a lean user which according to XXLmag may have resulted in his kidney and liver failure.

    “Purple drank” also known as lean or “sizzurp” is a drink made from cough syrup. The codeine in the cough syrup is used as a pain reliever but has recently been gaining notoriety because some rappers consume it for its “euphoric side effects”.

    Last year, rapper Lil Wayne was admitted to hospital for sizzurp abuse.

    Fredo hit the spotlight when in early 2010 together with his cousin Chief Keef he released mixtapes like Fredo Kruger, It's a Scary Site and his Trappin Ain't Dead album. He was set to release a new album this year.

    He is survived by his son who was born in 2017.

     

     

    Many artists such as Lil Durk, Drake, Lil B, Travis Scott, Wale, Lil Pump, took to social media to pay their respects to the deceased artist.

    😢😢😢 Rest In Peace Santana

    A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Jan 20, 2018 at 1:35am PST

    ​Many of his fans around the world also paid their tribute.

     

    Tags:
    fans, social media, drug addiction, celebrity, death, rapper, United States
