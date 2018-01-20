TrumpShutdown In Tweets On Inauguration Anniversary

While the White House has blamed the shutdown of the federal government on the Democratic Party, with President Donald Trump posting furious tweets on his feed, netizens appear to be accusing Trump for the failure.

President Trump is celebrating his first anniversary in office with his government in shutdown, saying that the Democrats “gave him a nice present,” having placed their concerns over illegal immigrants above the country’s national security.

Democrats are far more concerned with Illegal Immigrants than they are with our great Military or Safety at our dangerous Southern Border. They could have easily made a deal but decided to play Shutdown politics instead. #WeNeedMoreRepublicansIn18 in order to power through mess! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 20 января 2018 г.

This is the One Year Anniversary of my Presidency and the Democrats wanted to give me a nice present. #DemocratShutdown — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 20 января 2018 г.

The anticipated shutdown prompted a wave of reactions on Twitter, with users bringing to the spotlight the irony of the situation…

The irony is not lost that #TrumpShutDown happens on th anniversary of his inauguration — Kimberly Shea (@kimberlyyshea) 20 января 2018 г.

"A shutdown falls on the President's lack of leadership. He can't even control his party and get people together in a room. A shutdown means the President is weak"



— Donald Trump 2013#TrumpShutdown #GOPshutdown #shutdown #governmentshutdown # — Hector Torres (@Torreshl76) 20 января 2018 г.

I can’t imagine a more appropriate way to celebrate the anniversary of DJT’s inauguration. #TrumpShutdown

🤣😂😄

You said in 2011:

“if there is a shutdown I think it would be a tremendously negative mark on the president of the United States. He's the one that has to get people together.” #TrumpShutdown pic.twitter.com/465b8n9Th9 — DEIDRE (@DeeJeyCee) 20 января 2018 г.

…blaming the GOP and the President…

Good Morning, @realDonaldTrump! It took you exactly one year to wreck our government with the #TrumpShutdown —congrats! And here's a blast from the past to remind you how it all started! Have a great day! pic.twitter.com/cans1v1gtm — Real Fake P0TUS (@RF_P0TUS) 20 января 2018 г.

I’m no great fan of the legislature, but this government shut down is all on @realDonaldTrump. Dems & GOP had a bipartisan solution that @realDonaldTrump shot down. There is no denying that this is a #TrumpShutdown. — RobMcMahon (@RobertAllenMcM2) 20 января 2018 г.

…and poking fun at him…

“My shutdown will be the longest, greatest shutdown that ever happened. Way better shutdown than @BarackObama. Who, was terrible at shutdowns. No one is better at shutdown than me. Believe me.” #TrumpShutdown #GovtShutdownFacts — Steven Bugenske (@Sabugsy) 20 января 2018 г.

"We will not negotiate the status of unlawful immigrants while Democrats hold our lawful citizens hostage over their reckless demands," the White House press secretary said in a statement after the funding legislation failed to get the 60 votes needed to avoid a shutdown.

US Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer responded to the White House on behalf of the Democratic Party, saying that he had offered to put the border wall with Mexico “on the table” during the discussion but Trump walked away from it, having killed the deal.

"And the blame should crash entirely on President Trump's shoulders. This will be called the Trump shutdown… because there is no one, no one, who deserves the blame for the position we find ourselves in more than President Trump," Schumer said.

In the United States a government shutdown occurs when the President and Congress fail to pass a bill on funding government operations and federal agencies.