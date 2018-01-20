DoJ: US Plans to Retry Senator Menendez Over Corruption Allegations

"The United States files this notice of intent to retry the defendants and requests that the Court set the case for retrial at the earliest possible date," the filing signed by Acting Justice Department Public Integrity Chief AnnaLou Tirol said. "The first trial ended in a mistrial with a deadlocked jury."
At the time, one juror told reporters that the jury was deadlocked 10-2 in favor of acquittal, saying the prosecution had not proved its case, according to published reports.
Menendez is campaigning for a third, six-year term in the US Senate, with elections slated for November 2018.
