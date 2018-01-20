ACLU: US Supreme Court Should 'Put a Definitive End' to Trump's Travel Ban

"The Supreme Court can and should put a definitive end to President Trump’s attempt to undermine the constitutional guarantee of religious equality and the basic principles of our immigration laws, including their prohibition of national origin discrimination," Jadwat said.
Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court said it agreed to decide on the legality of Trump's travel ban.
The executive order was challenged in court and revised twice to remove Iraq from the list and allow some exceptions.
In December 2017, the US Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit ruled that a travel ban sought by Trump for six Muslim-majority nations should not apply to people with strong ties to the United States.
