ACLU: US Supreme Court Should 'Put a Definitive End' to Trump's Travel Ban

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US Supreme Court should decide to strike down President Donald Trump’s recent travel ban of individuals from six Muslim-majority countries, the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) Immigrants’ Rights Project Director Omar Jadwat said in a statement on Friday.

"The Supreme Court can and should put a definitive end to President Trump’s attempt to undermine the constitutional guarantee of religious equality and the basic principles of our immigration laws, including their prohibition of national origin discrimination," Jadwat said.

Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court said it agreed to decide on the legality of Trump's travel ban.

On January 27, 2017, Trump signed an executive order barring nationals from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Yemen and Syria from entering the United States.

The executive order was challenged in court and revised twice to remove Iraq from the list and allow some exceptions.

In December 2017, the US Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit ruled that a travel ban sought by Trump for six Muslim-majority nations should not apply to people with strong ties to the United States.