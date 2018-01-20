Zuckerberg: Facebook to Prioritize Trusted Community-Ranked News Sources

This is the second major change this year in how the website creates its content. Last week, Zuckerberg said he wanted to promote meaningful social interactions between users by cutting down on public content like news.

The billionaire said this recent update would not change the amount of news that users see on Facebook, rather it would "shift the balance of news you see towards sources that are determined to be trusted by the community," which will rank them by giving their feedback.

Social networking website Facebook will give priority to news sources that are determined by the community to be trustworthy, its chief executive said Friday as he announced another update to the News Feed.

"I've asked our product teams to make sure we prioritize news that is trustworthy, informative, and local. And we're starting next week with trusted sources," Mark Zuckerberg wrote on his page.

Zuckerberg said that, amid global "sensationalism, misinformation and polarization," social media should promote high-quality news in order to avoid amplifying these problems.