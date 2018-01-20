Trump Signs Bill to Reauthorize Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act

"Just signed 702 Bill to reauthorize foreign intelligence collection. This is NOT the same FISA law that was so wrongly abused during the election," Trump said in a Twitter message on Friday. "I will always do the right thing for our country and put the safety of the American people first!"
The bill, including Section 702, is typically used for electronic spying on phone conversations and electronic communications between foreign nationals who are suspected of espionage activity, terrorism or other hostile actions targeting the United States.
