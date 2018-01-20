DoJ: Chinese National Jailed for Five Years for Selling IBM Secrets

"Xu Jiaqiang, 31, formerly of Beijing, China, was sentenced yesterday to five years in prison, for economic espionage and theft of a trade secret in connection with Xu’s theft of proprietary source code from Xu’s former employer," the Department of Justice said in the indictment issued on Thursday.
The defendant committed a crime aiming to benefit the government of China, the Justice Department noted.
Xu pleaded guilty to six counts with which he was charged in December, the Justice Department added.
All comments
Show new comments (0)