Register
00:06 GMT +320 January 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    White House Director of communications for the Office of Public Liaison Omarosa Manigault arrives for the daily press briefing at the White House, Friday, May 5, 2017, in Washington

    Getting the Last Word: Omarosa May Have Secretly Taped White House Chats

    © AP Photo/ Andrew Harnik
    US
    Get short URL
    140

    Former reality TV star and former Trump staffer Omarosa Manigault-Newman may have secretly recorded private conversations during her tenure in the White House.

    On Friday, the New York Daily News reported that Manigault-Newman, who abruptly resigned from the White House last year, "loves" to record meetings.

    "Everyone knows Omarosa loves to record people and meetings using the ‘Voice Notes' app on her iPhone," one source told the New York Daily News. "Don't be surprised if she has secret audio files on everyone in that White House, past and present staffers included." 

    Steve Bannon, senior advisor to President-elect Donald Trump, makes a call outside Trump Tower on Friday, Dec. 9, 2016, in New York (File photo)
    © AP Photo/ Kevin Hagen
    White House: Bannon Had No Orders to Invoke Executive Privilege in Russiagate

    The source also added that the White House's recent ban on staffers using their personal cell phones during meetings was motivated by Manigault-Newman's habit of recording conversations.

    Manigault-Newman is also reportedly meeting with lawyers out of concern she will be involved in special counsel Robert Mueller's ongoing investigation into alleged interference by Russia in the 2016 US presidential election. According to the Daily News, the former staffer has met with high-profile lawyers like Lisa Bloom and Monique Pressley.

    However, a White House insider told the Hill that Manigault-Newman most likely did not have any information that could be pertinent to Mueller's collusion investigation.

    In December, Manigault-Newman was allegedly escorted out of the White House after being informed she was fired by John Kelly, the White House chief of staff. However, the White House subsequently announced that she had resigned. Manigault-Newman's last official day as a White House aide is Saturday. 

    FILE PHOTO - FBI Director Robert Mueller testifies at a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, U.S. on February 16, 2011.
    © REUTERS/ Jason Reed/File Photo
    'De-Legitimization Campaign'? Mueller's Probe Widely Challenged by Trump Supporters

    Following her resignation, the former aide has dropped hints suggesting that working in the White House made her "uncomfortable."

    "I can't expand upon it because I have to go back and work with these individuals. But when I have my story to tell — as the only African-American woman in this White House, as a senior staff and assistant to the president — I have seen things that have made me uncomfortable, that have upset me, that have affected me deeply and emotionally," she said on "Good Morning America" earlier this month.

    Manigault-Newman seized national attention after starring in season one of "The Apprentice," the NBC reality show previously hosted by current US President Donald Trump.

    Related:

    White House Could Approve Nuclear Strikes to Counter Cyberattacks
    White House Under Fire Over 'Gag Order' Imposed on Steve Bannon
    Trump Isn't Robot, Tells Things Like They Are: White House on 'Sh*thole' Remark
    'Fit For Duty': White House Physician Sees No Concerns About Trump's Health
    White House Weighs Tougher Options on NAFTA, China Trade
    Tags:
    Trump Administration, resignation, aide, Omarosa Manigault Newman, Donald Trump, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Epiphany feast in Russian cities
    That's the Russian Spirit! People Dip in Icy Water Celebrating Orthodox Epiphany
    NOprah 2020
    NOprah 2020
    Syria: The Road to Victory
    Syria: the Road to Victory

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok