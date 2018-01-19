Getting the Last Word: Omarosa May Have Secretly Taped White House Chats

Former reality TV star and former Trump staffer Omarosa Manigault-Newman may have secretly recorded private conversations during her tenure in the White House.

On Friday, the New York Daily News reported that Manigault-Newman, who abruptly resigned from the White House last year, "loves" to record meetings.

"Everyone knows Omarosa loves to record people and meetings using the ‘Voice Notes' app on her iPhone," one source told the New York Daily News. "Don't be surprised if she has secret audio files on everyone in that White House, past and present staffers included."

The source also added that the White House's recent ban on staffers using their personal cell phones during meetings was motivated by Manigault-Newman's habit of recording conversations.

Manigault-Newman is also reportedly meeting with lawyers out of concern she will be involved in special counsel Robert Mueller's ongoing investigation into alleged interference by Russia in the 2016 US presidential election. According to the Daily News, the former staffer has met with high-profile lawyers like Lisa Bloom and Monique Pressley.

However, a White House insider told the Hill that Manigault-Newman most likely did not have any information that could be pertinent to Mueller's collusion investigation.

In December, Manigault-Newman was allegedly escorted out of the White House after being informed she was fired by John Kelly, the White House chief of staff. However, the White House subsequently announced that she had resigned. Manigault-Newman's last official day as a White House aide is Saturday.

Following her resignation, the former aide has dropped hints suggesting that working in the White House made her "uncomfortable."

"I can't expand upon it because I have to go back and work with these individuals. But when I have my story to tell — as the only African-American woman in this White House, as a senior staff and assistant to the president — I have seen things that have made me uncomfortable, that have upset me, that have affected me deeply and emotionally," she said on "Good Morning America" earlier this month.

Manigault-Newman seized national attention after starring in season one of "The Apprentice," the NBC reality show previously hosted by current US President Donald Trump.