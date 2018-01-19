Register
16:58 GMT +319 January 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    United States Department of Justice

    Pressure on RIA Global Obstacle for Unwanted Media in US - Russian Envoy to OSCE

    CC BY-SA 3.0 / w:User:Coolcaesar / United States Department of Justice
    US
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    VIENNA (Sputnik) - The situation with RIA Global LLC company, which was obliged by the US Justice Department to register as a foreign agent, is an artificially created obstacle to the functioning of unwanted media, Russia's Permanent Representative to the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe Alexander Lukashevich said Friday.

    "Such measures are not a harmless formality, as US colleagues have already tried to convince us, but an artificially created obstacle to the normal work of unwanted media, which can become the basis for all sorts of restrictions. A striking example has been the recent deprivation of RT America journalists of accreditation in the US Congress due to the status of the foreign agent," Lukashevich said the OSCE Permanent Council meeting, commenting on the US move.

    According to Lukashevich, this is not only a manifestation of discrimination against certain media, but also an attack on freedom of speech in general.

    "We expect [OSCE] Representative on Freedom of the Media Harlem Desir to react to this situation in accordance with his mandate," Lukashevich added.

    The statement was made in wake of the DOJ demand, announced on January 10, for the international news agency and Radio Sputnik's partner in the country, RIA Global LLC, to register under the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA) due to its alleged political activities on the US soil.

    READ MORE: US Justice Dept Orders Sputnik US Partner RIA Global LLC to Register Under FARA

    The move was made after RT America, upon the request of the US Justice Department, registered as a foreign agent in the United States under the FARA on November 13. After this, in mid-November, Sputnik Radio's partner Reston Translator, a company that rebroadcasts radio programs, was also forced to register as a foreign agent. In December, the Multicultural Radio Broadcasting Inc. (MRBI) company, broadcasting Sputnik radio programs on AM frequencies, received a notice from the US Justice Department about the possibility of registering as a foreign agent and was requested to provide additional information for taking a decision.

    READ MORE: Simonyan Calls Canada US Copycat Amid Calls to Ensure RT's Transparency

    However, the DOJ requirements didn't include other foreign state media outlets in the United States, such as the United Kingdom’s BBC, China’s CCTV, Germany’s Deutsche Welle and others.

    The US has been ramping their pressure on a number of Russian media outlets over the last several months, amid claims made by US lawmakers and intelligence community that the Russian media was involved in Moscow's alleged attempts to influence US 2016 presidential election. These accusations have been repeatedly refuted both by the media outlets and Rissian authorities as unsubstantiated.

    Tags:
    foreign agent, freedom of speech, discrimination, RIA Global LLC, Radio Sputnik, RT, US Congress, US Department of Justice, OSCE
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Epiphany feast in Russian cities
    That's the Russian Spirit! People Dip in Icy Water Celebrating Orthodox Epiphany
    NOprah 2020
    NOprah 2020
    Syria: The Road to Victory
    Syria: the Road to Victory

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok