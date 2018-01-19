Trump Appointee Resigns After Saying Blacks 'Lax of Morality'

Higbie was appointed as chief of external affairs in the Corporation for National and Community Service in 2017. The White House did not immediately comment on his resignation.

US President Donald Trump’s appointee Carl Higbie has resigned from the federal government's volunteer service organization after his offensive remarks about blacks, Muslims, gays, women and undocumented migrants were reported in the media.

"Effective immediately, Carl Higbie has resigned as Chief of External Affairs at CNCS," Samantha Jo Warfield, a spokesperson for CNCS, said in a statement, declining, however, to comment on the circumstances of his resignation.

The White House did not immediately comment on the situation.

READ MORE: US Envoy to Netherlands Says His Dutch Muslim 'Chaos' Remark Was 'Wrong'

On Thursday, CNN reported the numerous racist, anti-Muslim, sexist and anti-LGBT comments Higbie has made and published audio recordings from his various radio programs.

For example, Higbie said he said that blacks were "lax of morality" and expressed dislike for the term "African-American." He also said he did not like Muslims "because their ideology sucks" and that he was fine if his views were defined as racist. Higbie also spoke against undocumented migrants coming to the US from across the border with Mexico, calling to "shoot" them.

The resignation of @realDonaldTrump official Carl Higbie is yet another example of the importance of the Free Press in holding government officials accountable. https://t.co/WTGXhKZOsK — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) 19 января 2018 г.

Saving this for when @realDonaldTrump tries to tell everyone he never heard of @CarlHigbie pic.twitter.com/WUV31sjkOe — Brandon Friedman (@BFriedmanDC) 19 января 2018 г.

Yet another Trump pick has resigned, this time when racist & sexist statements surfaced from Carl Higbie, head of external affairs at the Corporation for National and Community Service. Hey, @realDonaldTrump — you sure do keep showing you know The Very Best People. — Robert Elisberg (@relisberg) 19 января 2018 г.

@CarlHigbie brings shame upon military service, the notion of community, human decency, and the entire nation. It seems unconscionable that he helms any kind of media presentation. His opinions are worthless, uninformed, slanderous, and almost certainly fabrications for fame. — Andrew James (@MaxPuckerFactor) 19 января 2018 г.

​A former Navy SEAL, Higbie was appointed chief of external affairs in the Corporation for National and Community Service (CNCS) in 2017 and lasted less than six months in office.