Whistleblower Chelsea Manning Registers for US Senate Race

Data published by the Maryland State Board of Elections shows the 30-year-old transgender woman filed in Montgomery County and will seek a Democratic nomination.
officially on the ballot! 😎🌈💕 #WeGotThis https://t.co/xn4k74SZPc pic.twitter.com/5E10eN18eS— Chelsea E. Manning (@xychelsea) 18 января 2018 г.
"Yup, we're running for Senate," Manning, a network security expert and former intelligence analyst, tweeted.
Chelsea, formerly known as Bradley Manning, was freed from prison last May after she was jailed for 35 years in 2013 for leaking thousands of classified documents exposing US war crimes in Iraq. Her sentence was commuted by Barack Obama during the waning days of his presidency.
