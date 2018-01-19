Whistleblower Chelsea Manning Registers for US Senate Race

The WikiLeaks informant Chelsea Manning was registered Thursday as a candidate in this year's US Senate race for the state of Maryland.

Data published by the Maryland State Board of Elections shows the 30-year-old transgender woman filed in Montgomery County and will seek a Democratic nomination.

"Yup, we're running for Senate," Manning, a network security expert and former intelligence analyst, tweeted.

For US Senate 'We Live in Trying Times': Whistleblower Chelsea Manning Releases First Senate Campaign Ad (VIDEO)

She will be taking on the incumbent senator, Ben Cardin, who has occupied the seat for two terms and expects re-election in November.

Chelsea, formerly known as Bradley Manning, was freed from prison last May after she was jailed for 35 years in 2013 for leaking thousands of classified documents exposing US war crimes in Iraq. Her sentence was commuted by Barack Obama during the waning days of his presidency.