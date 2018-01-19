WATCH: Shocking Video of Tanker Explosion in Utah

The vehicle fire occurred Thursday evening near the 7200 South area of I-15 in Midvale.
According to the authorities, the explosion happened after the breaks of a truck carrying 10,000 gallons of gasoline caught fire.
Thankfully, no injuries have been reported. The highway will be closed indefinitely, official say.
I-15 215 belt route exit Northbound love #SLC @KSL5TV pic.twitter.com/pBS5afdWQY— Mitchell Shields (@bringyoursmile) 19 января 2018 г.
BREAKING:double tanker full of gasoline has exploded on i-15 7200 S — injuries at this point are not known. pic.twitter.com/ok0zkd6yqn— Heidi Hatch (@tvheidihatch) 19 января 2018 г.
Unbelievable video from @UDOTTRAFFIC camera as a huge tanker fire erupts on I-15 in Midvale. FREEWAY IS CLOSED IN BOTH DIRECTIONS @abc4utah pic.twitter.com/0cgzTj0vBL— RickAaron (@G4URickAaron) 19 января 2018 г.
All comments
Show new comments (0)