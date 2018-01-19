US House Appoves Short-Term Spending Bill, Avoid Shutdown

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – The US House of Representatives passed legislation on Thursday to extend government funding through February 16 to avert a shutdown.

The bill faced an uphill battle in the Senate where Democrats were demanding that the continuing resolution should also contain an unrelated measure that would protect immigrants who were smuggled into the country as children from deportation.

The final vote was 230 to 197. The House needed 216 votes to pass the bill. The motion will now go to the Senate. Funding for the federal government runs out at midnight on Friday.

House of Representatives needs to pass Government Funding Bill tonight. So important for our country — our Military needs it! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 18 января 2018 г.

Shortly before the vote, President Donald Trump again called on the House to support the measure, which he said was important for the military. He earlier accused opposing Democrats of not caring about it enough.

A government shutdown will be devastating to our military…something the Dems care very little about!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 18 января 2018 г.

The short-term spending bill will keep US government open through February 16, while prolonging the Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP) for six years. However, it does not contain a solution for the so-called "dreamers", the undocumented immigrants brought to the US as small children.