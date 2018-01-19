Register
    A large portion of a famed Magnolia tree, at left, photographed from the Ellipse in Washington, Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2017 and planted on the south grounds of the White House by President Andrew Jackson in 1835 has become too weak to remain standing

    Global Approval of US Leadership Falls to New Low - Poll Finds

    © AP Photo/ Andrew Harnik
    US
    232

    The approval of US leadership in the world has sunk to a new low, with some of the biggest losses being in countries traditionally perceived as the closest US allies, a Gallup poll found.

    Median approval of US leadership plunged from 48 percent to a record low of 30 percent, a Gallup poll discovered, according to the Hill. The first year of Donald Trump's presidency resulted in a rating that is even lower than the previous negative record achieved by George W. Bush.

    US President Donald Trump answers a question during a joint news conference with Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg at the White House in Washington, U.S., January 10, 2018
    © REUTERS/ Carlos Barria/File Photo
    Trump Job Approval Remains Low After 1 Year, Only Some Give Him Credit For Economy - Poll
    The most staggering part about this poll is that the sharpest declines were registered in Western Europe, Canada, Mexico and Australia, traditionally some of the United States' closest friends.

    Some countries displayed higher approval, though: Israel, Ukraine and, curiously enough, Russia.

    The amount of neutral responses remained pretty much the same as after Barack Obama's last year in office, being 23 and 25 percent, respectively.

    It is possible that Trump's key idea of "America First" contributed to the diminished approval, as Trump prioritized the well-being of the United States at the expense of other nations. One of his first orders was the abandonment of the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP), a trade deal the Obama administration fought to sign with a dozen of countries across the Pacific region. Approval of the US government in those countries dropped sharply, the Gallup poll discovered.

