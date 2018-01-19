Register
03:33 GMT +319 January 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Police officers pepper spray a group of protestors before the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC.

    Feds Drop Felony Charges Against 129 Inauguration #DisruptJ20 Protesters

    © AFP 2018/ ZACH GIBSON
    US
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Federal prosecutors in Washington, DC have abruptly dismissed their felony cases against 129 of the 188 DisruptJ20 protesters who were charged with felony rioting following the inauguration of US President Donald Trump.

    The first six DisruptJ20 protesters were found not guilty of all felony and misdemeanor charges levied against them during the December verdict. However, the first defendants had particularly weak cases brought against them: two were arrested for carrying medical supplies during the protests, which prosecutors unsuccessfully argued was an an implicit admission of violent intent.

    Limousine set on fire by protesters during 2017 inauguration in Washington, DC.
    © AP Photo/ Adrees Latif
    First Six J20 Trump Inauguration Protesters Found Not Guilty (VIDEO)

    The Justice Department's failure to secure a single conviction during the first trials has caused them to reformulate their approach. "In light of the legal rulings by the court and the jury's verdicts in the first trial of these cases, the government has decided to proceed with all of the pending charges… for the above-captioned fifty-nine (59) defendants," the court brief read.

    The brief goes on to note that the prosecution has decided to focus on prosecuting defendants who "engaged in identifiable acts of destruction, violence, or other assaultive conduct," as well as those who planned the same and those who used "black-bloc tactics" during the protests to "perpetrate, aid or abet violence and destruction."

    Protest against Donald Trump in the United States of America
    © Sputnik/ Caitlin Ochs
    US Government to Make Example of Inauguration Day Protesters with Trials, Stiff Prison Sentences

    Black-bloc is a protest tactic where the demonstrators wear identical and obfuscating black clothing to make individuals more difficult to identify and thus more difficult to prosecute. In other words, the 129 defendants who were not suspected of committing, planning, or deliberately obscuring acts of violence or mayhem are to have the felony charges against them dismissed.

    The prosecution's arguments against the original six protesters included that even though they had not committed any violent or riotous actions, they were still guilty because they were in proximity of protesters who did commit violent or riotous acts. The judge and jury rejected these arguments and the press soundly rebuked the argument as undemocratic.

    Related:

    Futuristic Self-Driving Bus Crashes in Las Vegas During Inauguration
    US Judge Severely Limits DoJ Access to Data of Trump Inauguration Protesters
    Trump's Wife, Son Move to the White House Almost Five Months After Inauguration
    Energy Companies Donated Millions to Trump Inauguration Activities
    Pricey Party: Trump’s Inauguration Team Claims Fundraising Record Shattered
    Tags:
    protest, rioting, charges, Trump's inauguration, US Department of Justice, Donald Trump, Washington D.C
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Rising Above: Why Tel Avivians Are Moving to the Roofs
    Rising Above: Why Tel Avivians Are Moving to the Roofs
    NOprah 2020
    NOprah 2020
    Syria: The Road to Victory
    Syria: the Road to Victory

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok