19 January 2018
    Surveillance

    US Senate Approve Reauthorization of FISA Section 702

    US
    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US Senate passed legislation on Thursday that will reauthorize section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) program, which allows warrantless spying on non-US citizen terror suspects operating outside of the United States. The final vote was 65-34.

    Requests to identify Americans in intelligence intercepts under FISA program reportedly numbered in the hundreds during the final days of the Obama administration.

    Surveillance
    US Senate Reauthorizes FISA Surveillance Program
    In addition, leaked transcripts of comments by US President Donald Trump’s aides — unmasked under procedures that Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats sought to limit with his guidance last week — lead to a series of unverified media reports of alleged collusion between Trump associates and Russian officials.

    The leaks were at least partly responsible for the launch of multiple congressional and Justice Department investigations targeting Russia, as well as charges by Trump that his campaign and transition had been bugged by the Obama administration.

    Both Trump and Russia have repeatedly denied accusations of collusion. Moreover, Russia has also said allegations of its meddling in the 2016 US election are untrue and would constitute activities that are against the principles of Russian foreign policy.

