US Senate Approve Reauthorization of FISA Section 702

Requests to identify Americans in intelligence intercepts under FISA program reportedly numbered in the hundreds during the final days of the Obama administration.
The leaks were at least partly responsible for the launch of multiple congressional and Justice Department investigations targeting Russia, as well as charges by Trump that his campaign and transition had been bugged by the Obama administration.
Both Trump and Russia have repeatedly denied accusations of collusion. Moreover, Russia has also said allegations of its meddling in the 2016 US election are untrue and would constitute activities that are against the principles of Russian foreign policy.
