Top 5 Most Harsh Comments Made by the Turkish Gov't Towards the US

A new upsurge of tensions between Ankara and Washington has come following an accusation from Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu that the United States is building a “terrorist army” under the guise of border security in northern Syria, and has threatened to launch an operation there in order to liquidate these troops.

While US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson denied that Washington had any intention to build a Syria-Turkey border force, Cavusoglu said that Turkey would intervene in Syria’s Manbij and Afrin as a response to the alleged threat that the Kurdish militants pose to the integrity of the Syrian border. Ankara regards the Syrian Kurdish PYD (Democratic Union Party) as terrorists, citing their links to the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), which has been fighting for self-determination for the Kurds in southeast Turkey for decades. In wake of the Turkish government’s statements, Sputnik has decided to recap the harshest remarks made by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in reference to the United States.

